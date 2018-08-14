Burwood woman makes top 10 in Miss Universe NZ

A few years ago, Ruby Hunt would never have had the confidence to step out on a stage in front of thousands of people.

But that’s exactly what the Burwood woman did last week at the Miss Universe New Zealand finals, in which she placed in the top 10.

Miss Hunt said her experience in the competition was ‘amazing’.

“It was just something that I thought ‘why not?’ And you’ve got to try new things and get the experiences from them.”

She said after she put in her application, she was overjoyed to find she had made the top 20, and was sent to Auckland for training at the Stiletto Camp.

“It was amazing. They had make-up classes, a nutritionist came and talked to us, there was a choreographer,” she said.

“And being able to share such an experience with honestly the most amazing girls from around the country. They’ve all got their own story and goals of what they want to achieve in life, and there was something quite empowering about that.”

She said the most difficult part was trying to balance the competition with her social life and her job at Lexus of Christchurch.

“It was balancing my life, my full-time job, dancing, still seeing family and friends and then doing the fundraising as well as preparing for the competition.”

“Everyone has 24-hours in the day and you just have to find out what works for you.”

But the support from her friends and family, and the confidence she gained from the experience made it all worth it.

“The whole family was so proud, she said.

“You know, four years ago I would have never put myself out there, so for me to even step out on that stage, my family could see how far I’ve come in terms of my own confidence and my own self.”

Wellington’s Estelle Curd was named Miss Universe New Zealand, which was held at Auckland’s Sky City.

The competition saw 20 finalists whittled down to 10, then five, and then finally the winner was presented with a brand new car.