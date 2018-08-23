Broadfield A, Lincoln A rivalry reaches semi-finals

Broadfield A will have the mental edge heading into their Selwyn netball semi-final against Lincoln A on Saturday.
In a prelude to the semi-final, they beat Lincoln A 61-59 in the final round-robin game on Saturday at the Lincoln Event Centre.
The win gave Broadfield A top spot but also left Lincoln A, the defending champions, in fourth meaning the two teams will do it all again this weekend,
Greenpark B and Greenpark A will meet in the other semi-final after Greenpark B beat Southbridge A 50-46 and Greenpark A humbled Rolleston A 80-32.
Broadfield A have beaten Lincoln A two out of three times this season, with two goals being their biggest winning margin. The other encounter ended in a draw.
Broadfield A coach Yvonne Crichton-Hill said while her team lead for most of the game, they did not make the most of their turnovers.
“We would get a turnover and then throw it straight back at times,” she said.
“I think we got a bit excited. The margins are tight so we will need to make sure we look after the ball.
Crichton-Hill praised her team’s defensive rebounds.
Lincoln A coach Vanessa Robinson described her side’s performance as patchy.
“We didn’t put in the type of performance we wanted over four quarters,” she said.
“While our attack-end played well, we didn’t grab enough rebounds and that hurt us.”
Both teams have fully fit squads to choose from with Broadfield A goal defence Georgie Bolton returning after she missed the final round-robin game.
Greenpark B snatched second on the ladder to set-up the all-Greenpark showdown. Greenpark A took the third spot over Lincoln A thanks to their superior goal difference.
Results: Broadfield A 61, Lincoln A 59; Greenpark A 80, Rolleston A 32; Greenpark B 50, Southbridge A 46.
Points: Broadfield A 17, Greenpark B 12, Greenpark A 11, Lincoln A 11, Southbridge A 9, Rolleston A 5.