Broadfield A, Lincoln A rivalry reaches semi-finals

Broadfield A will have the mental edge heading into their Selwyn netball semi-final against Lincoln A on Saturday.

In a prelude to the semi-final, they beat Lincoln A 61-59 in the final round-robin game on Saturday at the Lincoln Event Centre.

The win gave Broadfield A top spot but also left Lincoln A, the defending champions, in fourth meaning the two teams will do it all again this weekend,

Greenpark B and Greenpark A will meet in the other semi-final after Greenpark B beat Southbridge A 50-46 and Greenpark A humbled Rolleston A 80-32.

Broadfield A have beaten Lincoln A two out of three times this season, with two goals being their biggest winning margin. The other encounter ended in a draw.

Broadfield A coach Yvonne Crichton-Hill said while her team lead for most of the game, they did not make the most of their turnovers.

“We would get a turnover and then throw it straight back at times,” she said.

“I think we got a bit excited. The margins are tight so we will need to make sure we look after the ball.

Crichton-Hill praised her team’s defensive rebounds.

Lincoln A coach Vanessa Robinson described her side’s performance as patchy.

“We didn’t put in the type of performance we wanted over four quarters,” she said.

“While our attack-end played well, we didn’t grab enough rebounds and that hurt us.”

Both teams have fully fit squads to choose from with Broadfield A goal defence Georgie Bolton returning after she missed the final round-robin game.

Greenpark B snatched second on the ladder to set-up the all-Greenpark showdown. Greenpark A took the third spot over Lincoln A thanks to their superior goal difference.

Results: Broadfield A 61, Lincoln A 59; Greenpark A 80, Rolleston A 32; Greenpark B 50, Southbridge A 46.

Points: Broadfield A 17, Greenpark B 12, Greenpark A 11, Lincoln A 11, Southbridge A 9, Rolleston A 5.