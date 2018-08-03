Brent Todd is in the tattoo game

Former Canterbury sports star Brent Todd has popped up in Bali where he co-owns a tattoo parlour.

Todd, 53, who played for Linwood and professionally in Australia with the Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast, has been based in Queensland for several years.

He co-owns Bali Ink tattoo studios in Kuta and Seminyak with Australian friend George Psardouis.

Among some of his clients have been good friend and former Kiwi league international Matthew Ridge and his wife Chloe Liggins.

“I still spend time back in Queensland, but I am based in Kuta now and I love it,” he told the New Zealand Herald.

“I have been coming to Bali for more than 20 years as my wife Wendy [Botha] used to surf professionally up here. Late last year I signed on with George and we opened the second Bali Ink studio in Seminyak. Life is great.”

Todd, who won a grand-final with the Raiders in 1988 and played 28 tests for the Kiwis, now sports heavily tattooed arms.

“Bali Ink is a fantastic business, we get people from all over the world.

“Kiwis come in and recognise me, but the main bulk of our business are Aussies – and specifically a ton of people holidaying from Perth.

“In Kuta, we half-own Doppio Cafe across the mall from Bali Ink, so we have customers drinking smoothies and deciding on a tattoo or vice versa.”

Todd left New Zealand after serving 12 months home detention in 2008 for his part in a scam involving false invoicing and fraudulent use of $2 million of pokie funds. Touch New Zealand and the North Harbour Rugby Union had been defrauded out of the money.

He was involved in the ownership of several bars in Auckland.