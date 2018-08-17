Bocock breaks gender barrier with silver medal

Avon’s Natalie Bocock has become the first woman to cox a men’s crew to a medal at world championship level.

The 21-year-old won a silver medal with the men’s coxed four, which included her Avon clubmate Ben Taylor at the under-23 world championships in Poznan, Poland.

The former St Margaret’s pupil was a novice rower in her first year in year 9 before making the transition to being a coxswain in year 10.

Her former rowing coach at St Margaret’s, Trudy Keys said she always showed an aptitude for the role.

“After her first year of being in a novice crew, her lightweight meant she made the decision to be a cox,” she said.

“She always had a commanding presence about her and she grew into being a leader with our squad and the school,” Keys said.

In her final Maadi Cup national secondary schools regatta on Lake Ruataniwha near Twizel, in 2014, Bocock was awarded the Simon Briggs Trophy for top coxswain at the regatta.

She collected eight Maadi

Cup medals over her four campaigns, one as a rower and three as a coxswain with three gold medals, two silvers, and three bronzes.

Since then, she has been part of the Southern Regional High Performance Centre where she has gone on to represent New Zealand at international age-group level.

Keys said Bocock was a natural competitor and that likely helped her make the move to a men’s

boat.

“She’s very determined and she got some good mentoring while she was here and passed that on to Lucy Davidson who is now rowing at Otago University.”