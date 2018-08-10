Board settles on Maori name

A community board has presented its amended Maori name to the city council.

Along with other community boards in the city, the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board was given a Maori name last month. But it “respectfully” asked for a different name.

The board was initially named Wainui, but chairman Mike Mora said it could cause confusion with Wainui, on Banks Peninsula.

The city council’s Ngai Tahu relationships team gave it the new name of Waipuna, which means water spring. Mr Mora said the new name was “appropriate” for the area.

“Wai [is] for water and Puna is for spring. [It is appropriate] Because we do have the headwaters of the three rivers, starting from springs in our Wards,” he said.

The Avon, Halswell and Heathcote Rivers both begin within the community board’s boundaries, Mr Mora said. The Cashmere and Riccarton streams also flowed through the area, he said.

The Maori names for the remaining boards in the city also begin with Wai.