Broadfield A and Lincoln A will battle for top spot in the final round of Selwyn premier netball on Saturday.

All six teams still have a chance of making the semi-finals ahead of the final round of games.

Broadfield A currently lead the competition after a 55-42 win over fourth-placed Greenpark B while defending champions Lincoln A were held to a 70-70 draw against Greenpark B,.

Southbridge A beat Rolleston A 67-49 in the other game to maintain third.

The result showed Greenpark A could be title contenders but they sit fifth and will need to beat bottom-placed Rolleston A to make the semi-finals.

Broadfield A have beaten Lincoln A by one goal and drew their second encounter in their two previous matches this season.

Lincoln A coach Vanessa Robinson said she was happy to take a draw against Greenpark A.

“I was pleased with it because it showed that we could play for all four quarters and not let our standards slip,” she said.

“We started really well which has been something we have struggled with all season and our attacking-end performed well also.”

Lincoln A goal shoot Hannah Wilson shot 91 per cent for the game.

Robinson said starting Tyler Rollo at goal attack gave her attack some energy which he hoped would flow into this Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash.

“We know Broadfield will give us the best of what they’ve got this weekend and we plan to do the same,” Robinson said.

Broadfield A coach Yvonne Crichton-Hill said her team had plenty of self-belief that they could claim their first title in five years.

“It’s great to be at the top but we want to stay there for the semi-finals,” she said.

“I think the girls know they are capable of winning it this year.”

Results: Southbridge A 67, Rolleston A 49; Broadfield A 55, Greenpark B 42; Greenpark A 70, Lincoln A 70.

Points: Broadfield A 13, Lincoln A 10, Southbridge A 8, Greenpark B 8, Greenpark A 7, Rolleston A 5.