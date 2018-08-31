Arrest following drugging and sexaul assault complaints

Police have arrested a 33-year-old after the alleged drugging and sexual assault of two women at a central city restaurant.

He appeared in the district court on Friday.

He was granted interim name suppression. He is due to reappear in court on September 12 facing five charges, including one of sexual assault against a female, one of attempted sexual assault against a female, supplying a class B controlled drug and two charges of stupefying two females.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Anderson said “a number of people have come forward with information.”

It comes after The Star revealed last week two women had laid complaints with police, saying they were drugged and sexually assaulted at a central city restaurant.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anderson said the women had been socialising and drinking at Mama Hooch on Colombo St prior to being “taken to another location.”

He would not disclose the location.

But The Star has reported that it was at a restaurant which had closed for the evening.