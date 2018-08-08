Allison Doell wins Coronation Medal

Harewood resident Allison Doell was surprised as anyone when she won the Coronation Medal.

The medal was presented to the New Zealand Ladies Golf Union by the Ladies Golf Union in 1907 to commemorate the Coronation of King Edward VII.

The medal, first played for in 1908, is a silver division award in the national home links competition.

It is played for by women with a handicap between 0-18.

The competition is a compilation of national club results where women’s golfers play on their home turf, and their score is adjusted to account for their playing handicap before being compared to other players, both in the district and nationally.

Doell’s Waimairi Beach Golf Club played its Coronation Medal round in April and she shot 81, which was adjusted to a 63 nett.

Now that all other participating clubs have played their round, Doell was crowned the winner, something she was elated about.

“To be honest I’d forgotten about it and when I saw the email come through I thought it was an award the whole club had won and it wasn’t until I received another email I read that it was for me,” she said.

“It’s an amazing feeling, like winning lotto.”

Doell, who plays off an eight handicap when on form, will be presented with the medal later this year at the end of the season.

Doell, who lives in Harewood has been playing at the Waimairi Beach club for more than 35 years after she moved to Christchurch from Cheviot to work in the city.

She said while she only gets to play once a week, she said it was a privilege to play a good or bad round.

“I don’t practice often,” she said. “When I have time to play that’s what I love to do.

“When I shot that round of 81, I couldn’t wait to get back out on the course and play again,” she said.

“Even when it’s not going well, I’m still grateful for the chance to have some exercise and walk in the sun and I often think of all the ladies I used to play with who can’t play golf any more and I think I’m lucky.”

Doell said while there were many closer golf courses to her home, she would always remain loyal to Waimairi Beach.

“The club has been good to me and even through the earthquakes we still have a very nice course out there with great people,” she said.

“It’s a very technical course and one that requires a lot of thought and skill and that’s what I like.”