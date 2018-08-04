Akaroa ranks highly with cruise ship passengers

Picturesque Akaroa has been named among New Zealand and Australia’s top-three cruise destinations in the annual TripAdvisor Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Awards.

It sees Akaroa voted ahead of all other New Zealand cruise destinations for the 2017-2018 season, taking out third place in the passenger review-rating based awards.

“This award shows that visitors are clearly enjoying the wonderfully warm Akaroa visitor experience and that’s a big credit to the Akaroa community,” said ChristchurchNZ destination manager Caroline Blanchfield.

“Akaroa has stepped up to take on the lion’s share of Christchurch and Canterbury’s cruise destination since the Christchurch earthquakes, which has been great for the village, in spite of the added strain on the infrastructure there,” she said.

Akaroa, Tauranga and Wellington were named in the top-five of the Top Rated Australia and New Zealand Cruise Destinations category,

with Sydney taking first place.

Ms Blanchfield said the impact of cruise ships visiting Canterbury ports had positive benefits for the regional economy.

“Close to 50 per cent of cruise passengers return to a cruise destination they enjoyed for a longer holiday,” she said.

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O’Sullivan said the award affirmed the value of cruise tourism to New Zealand.