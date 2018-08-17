A look ahead to the sporting weekend

Southern League football

Home ground advantage counted for little in the latest round with all four home teams losing. There is just one game in Christchurch this weekend with competition leaders Cashmere Technical hosting out-of-sorts Coastal Spirit at Garrick Memorial Park on Saturday. Coastal will be looking for their first win in three games, but Cashmere will be keen to increase their lead at the top of the table. Nomads will hit the road to take on Queenstown, Nelson Suburbs will host Dunedin Technical and Ferrymead Bays travel to Invercargill to take on Southland United in the only scheduled Sunday game.

CPL men’s hockey

Semi-final action begins on Saturday. Round-robin winners Harewood will face fourth-placed Carlton-Redcliffs and runners-up Marist will play third-placed Southern United. The bottom four competition will see Fendalton-Avon play Hornby, while University will take on High School Old Boys/Burnside.

CPL women’s hockey

Top-of-the-table Carlton Redcliffs will play fourth-placed Marist, while second-placed High School Old Boys/Burnside will take on Harewood. In the bottom three competition, Hornby will battle Southern United with H and B Avon have a bye.