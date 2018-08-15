60k of artwork to be put on New Brighton’s foreshore

Artwork costing about $60,000 will be brightening up the New Brighton foreshore.

Entries are open for artists to take part in the Scape Public Art Trust’s Re:Activate 2018: New Brighton art competition.

Two winning design entries will be chosen, ­one to be enlarged on a half basketball court, while the other will be on a large mural space in New Brighton. The total cost of the installation will be about $60,000.

The artists will each win $3000 in prize money. It is planned to have the artwork visible on Google Earth. Both artworks will be located on the south side of the New Brighton Pier. The project is being funded by Development Christchurch Ltd and Scape.

SCAPE executive director Deborah McCormick said it was attracted to the strong urban art scene developing out in New Brighton.

“We are looking at areas under regeneration in the city. It was a logical place to go to New Brighton,” she said. The designs will be selected for application onto the ground surface in December.

Park Life will implement the winning design for the basketball court. It is a company which specialises in activating spaces with clever designs. It offers unique custom designs for parks, sports areas, schools, tertiary institutions, basketball courts and multi-use games areas.

The organisation has designed basketball courts in Valonia Park, Marlborough Park and Potters Park in Auckland.

Ms McCormick said the winning artist will have the option of painting the mural themselves if they have experience in art mural application.

But she said if not, a team of expert mural applicators will be put together to bring the artwork to life. While the competition has been running since 2012, it is the first time the winning artwork will be created outside of the central city.

The winner of the first Re:ACTIVATE competition, Resene Art in The Streets, was Rachael Dewhirst with her mural Kaleidoscopic Nights, 2012.

The competition is inspired by Project Backboard, a non-profit organisation in the United States that refurbishes neighbourhood basketball courts by covering them in art.

Anyone living in the city and over the age of 18 can enter the competition and all entrants are encouraged to attend the 4th Re:ACTIVATE Public Art Development Workshop first.

Entries close on August 30.

While the workshop, which covers all elements of public art delivery, is free, registration is essential.

•To register for the workshop and to download the brief outline for the basketball court and mural go to https://www.scapepublicart.org.nz/emerging-artist

•The workshop will be held at Grace Vineyard Church, 111-113 Seaview Rd, New Brighton, today from 4pm to 8pm.

•Further inquiries can be made to education@scapepublicart.org.nz