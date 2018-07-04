Zed boys memorial a moving and powerful event

Several hundred people thronged to Scarborough beach on Sunday morning to remember Paul and Sam Zarifeh, the Sumner father and son who died last year.

Paul died of pancreatic cancer on November 23 aged 60. Three weeks later, Sam died after falling from a raft on the Landsborough River, inland from Haast.

Memorial seats dedicated to their memory were unveiled on the Esplanade, opposite Hardwicke St at 11am.

Staff and students from Christchurch Boys’ High School, where Sam was a teacher and boarding master, performed a haka on the beach and a community mid-winter swim followed, which attracted more than 100 swimmers on an unusually warm winter’s day.

Organiser Julie Zarifeh, Paul’s widow and Sam’s mother, said the occasion had been a fabulous success and thanked the community for the “overwhelming support” shown.