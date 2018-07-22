Young entrepreneur to explore Brazil

An aspiring entrepreneur from St Andrew’s College will travel to Brazil on a business trip after his team won a Young Enterprise competition.

Year 13 student Yonni Kepes and his team took out the Young Enterprise competition, Entrepreneurs In Action, in Wellington and will travel to Brazil in December to represent New Zealand.

While there, the students will meet with businesses, learn about the business industry in Brazil and meet and work with young Brazilian entrepreneurs.

“We will solve various business challenges with the Brazilian entrepreneurs and aim to understand the relationship between Kiwi and Brazilian businesses better,” said Yonni.

Throughout the three-day competition, Yonni was in a team mentored by one of 10 host companies and took part in two business challenges.

“It was exciting to come together with 80 other young entrepreneurs from around New Zealand and solve business challenges . . . it has given me an understanding of the bigger picture of doing business.”

Young Enterprise competition included the Genesis Energy challenge which was based around creating an innovative product for Genesis. Then the New Zealand Trade and Enterprise international trade challenge required the team to formulate a strategy designed to support NZTE in creating a presence for New Zealand businesses in Latin America.

As well as a trip to Brazil, Yonni was also awarded a $7000 scholarship to Massey University next year.