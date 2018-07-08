Working with athletes earns special award

Years of dedicated effort on behalf of athletes with disabilities has been recognised through a special Rotary award to Mt Pleasant resident Jeanine Doherty.

Ferrymead Rotary has presented her with Rotary International’s highest award, the Paul Harris Fellowship for outstanding voluntary contribution to the community.

Jeanine, an audiologist, became involved with athletes with disabilities after suffering a major head injury herself.

Ferrymead Rotary members felt her work embodied the key criteria of the Paul Harris award – “tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world”.

Andrew Oswin, who has won two gold medals in World Games for the Disabled competition, was at the Rotary presentation. He described Jeanine as “a wonderful advocate for Special Olympians,” with the ability to provide screening in “a fun and welcoming way”.

Jeanine is the health representative on the Special Olympics New Zealand Board of Trustees, and an international trustee of Olympics New Zealand and numerous other related organisations.

Special Olympics NZ organises sport for people with a range of disabilities, among them intellectual, hearing, dental, obesity, sight, Down syndrome and autism.

This competition aims to help foster “joy, courage and empowerment” amongst competitors. Internationally, the movement involves nearly 5 million people in 172 countries, and more than a million volunteers.

As well as competition and friendship, Special Olympics offers athletes a screening service. Jeanine has been one of the health professionals who have provided their services free to screen athletes for hearing, sight, dental, infections, and deformities. Screening is offered at world, national and some regional events.

She is also heavily involved with Special Olympics NZ Healthy Athletes Programme for Healthy Hearing, and has sought to extend this to the broader, disabled community. Through her Christchurch clinic, she organises screening for athletes from around the South Island.