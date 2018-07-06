Wong claims Canterbury Open triple crown

Halswell’s Alfred Wong used a little inside knowledge to secure his first badminton triple crown.

The 41-year-old, who was unseeded in all events, defended his singles title before claiming the doubles and mixed doubles crowns at the Canterbury Open, beating many of the younger players he coaches in the process.

Wong, who plays for the Canterbury University Badminton Club, came to Christchurch from Malaysia when he was 16. He said he had won more than 20 open titles during his lifetime in the sport but this was the first time he had won a triple crown.

The former Canterbury No 1 coaches four Canterbury teams, including the under-17 and division one Canterbury teams, and said that aided his cause.

“I used a bit of inside knowledge,” he said. “Knowing certain players’ strengths and weaknesses helped me a lot.

“Most of them had a laugh with me about it afterwards,” he said.

“At 41, it wasn’t something that I thought was possible because it was a demanding weekend physically.

Wong said he had no intention of trying to win all three events but, after he won the singles, a competitor had to pull out from the doubles.

“One of the players got injured on the Friday night so I asked if I could fill in and they (competition organisers) agreed,” he said.

Wong, who finished second in the World Masters Games over 40s tournament in Auckland last year, said his body barely held up playing 14 matches in two days.

After the singles on the Friday, I had bad leg cramps and, after winning the doubles on Saturday, I was more interested in keeping my body together for the mixed double rather than thinking about a triple crown,” he said.

“I was happy with two titles.

After claiming the singles, Wong partnered with Jonathon Smith to win the doubles and then Yuri Minigawa to claim the mixed doubles.

“To win a triple crown is not something I expected to do at my age but it ranks as one of my best accomplishments,” he said.