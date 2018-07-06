Why was Dan Carter back in Southbridge?

A rural Canterbury rugby club will feature in a global social media campaign for one of the world’s largest watch brands.

Rugby legend Dan Carter head back to his original home ground on Thursday, to kick goals at the Southbridge Rugby Club – where his career began – during a promotion session for Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer.

There will also be filming at Carter’s parents Neville and Bev’s Southbridge home and in the central city.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winning first-five and TAG Heuer ambassador also visited Southbridge School before heading to Auckland.

His manager Dean Hegan said it was for TAG Heuer’s social media promotion.

Carter has returned to New Zealand with wife, Honor, and sons Marco and Fox after three years with French club Racing 92.

His family will set up in Auckland, and Carter will move to Japan to start a two-year contract with the Kobelco Steelers.

Neville Carter said it was a flying visit as his son was only in New Zealand for about a week.

“I haven’t seen him for a year-and-a-half, it will be exciting indeed to catch up with him,” he said.

“The first thing he will do when he gets here, dare I say, will be to open the fridge and see what’s in it as all boys do.”

The Southbridge club has produced several players who went on to international success, including Carter, former All Black Alby Anderson and former Black Fern Kimberly Smith.

“I think it’s the way they’ve been brought up and their dedication to succeed,” Neville said.

Club president Hamish Gilbert put it down to “good country living.”

He said it would be good to showcase Southbridge to the world in the promotion.

Southbridge School principal Tamara Bell said the pupils were very excited. A mihi whakatau will be held, followed by a question and answer session and school tour, she said.

“We’re happy to welcome him back to his old school.”