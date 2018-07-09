Where will the Godwits go?

South New Brighton will get a kuaka/godwit sculpture – but where it will go in Bridge St is still to be confirmed.

The project has been more than two years in the making. But the South Brighton Residents’ Association, which is backing the planned sculpture, is confident it will be installed by spring.

The plan is to have the sculpture finished by September in time for the return of the godwits to New Brighton.

City councillor David East said there had been some delays to the project due to the resource consent process and getting the funds raised, but he was optimistic it would go ahead.

City council head of resource consents John Higgins said no application has been lodged for the sculpture due to there being discussions around its location.

“There are locations in the general vicinity of the area that may not require resource consent,” he said.

The sculpture was originally planned to go on a piece of land near the Bridge St bridge.

Residents’ association chairman Hugo Kristinsson said the new location had been “pretty much” decided. He said it will now be sited about 10m east of its original planned location.

He said $30,000 has been secured for the project.

The funds have been raised through the Rata Foundation, Pub Charity Ltd and year 7 and 8 pupils at South Brighton School selling wooden, decorated godwit cut-outs.

The Coastal­-Burwood Community Board also granted $8000 towards the project.

The board decided at a recent meeting it would extend the period of time in which the $8000 needed to be spent after it first granted the money in June last year.

The sculpture is being built by South Brighton artist Bon Suter and is a celebration of the godwits connection with the Avon/Heathcote Estuary.