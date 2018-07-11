What’s for lunch?

Steampunk Laboratory, 270 St Asaph St

If you’re after a quick and filling lunch – and you want it served to you with a smile – then Steampunk Laboratory’s cupbops are for you.

The Korean specialty is a cup filled with steamed rice, fresh slaw, scrambled egg, barbecued meat or tofu, topped with sauce and sesame seeds.

At Steampunk, which is in Boxed Quarter on the corner of Madras and St Asaph Sts, you can choose either a premium cupbop, with stir-fired barbecue pork, chilli chicken, seasoned tofu or Korean style beef.

Or you could go for the cheaper regular dish, as I did, with fresh chicken and herbs, lamb or tender pork.

My chicken was cooked to perfection in Steampunk’s special sauce and was a tender, hot topping on the crunchy slaw, egg and fluffy steamed rice.

You also get to top the dish with extra sauces at the counter, such as Korean sauce, sweet chilli or hot gochujang.

The staff at Steampunk are extremely friendly and helpful. You can sit inside or at the outdoor table in the sunny laneway.

Price: $10

Food: 4

Atmosphere: 4