What’s for lunch?

Piki Poke, The Crossing

If you’re after a fresh and light lunch option, say aloha to Piki Poke.

It specialises in poke bowls, a Hawaiian dish consisting of rice, salad, marinated fish and toppings.

Up until February, it was a little experienced cuisine in Christchurch. That is until Piki Poke opened on the second floor of The Crossing.

The concept is simple: choose your base, protein, three salad ingredients, sauce and the toppings sprinkled over at the end.

I went for a sesame slaw for the base topped with raw tuna as the protein.

For the salad garnishes I ran the grated beetroot, edamame beans and seaweed salad.

Of the seven sauce options, I opted for the creamy wasabi mayo, then topped with whole roasted peanuts, sesame seeds and crunchy fried shallots.

There are two serving sizes, a regular or a large. Don’t be fooled by the regular, which I had, because it’s more filling than it looks.

If you want to stop in for lunch, be warned. It is a small space and the queue can go out the door. While it may not be the best atmosphere to eat, it’s a short stroll to The Terrace.

Price: $15

Food: 4

Atmosphere: 2