What’s for lunch? Mugen

The secret is out. Mugen is a popular lunch spot.

The Moorhouse Ave sushi restaurant was busy on Friday as I ventured to find a fresh option for lunch.

It has a huge variety of sushi – more than 30 to be exact – along with donburi and noodle dishes off the menu.

I had to restrain myself. I tend to get a bit greedy at a pick your own restaurant, especially when the options are this good.

But that’s the beauty of a place like this, because you can have as much as you like in relation to how much you want to spend.

I opted for the takoyaki, salmon and avocado sushi, a mini tuna poke bowl, and teriyaki salmon, katsu chicken, and unagi nigiri, along with a juice.

The fresh teriyaki salmon and unagi nigiri were the best of a good bunch.

In my view, Mugen is the best sushi place in Christchurch and with two locations, Moorhouse Ave and High St, it’s a great lunch option.

Mugen, 136 Moorhouse Ave

Price: $16.30

Food: 4

Atmosphere: 4