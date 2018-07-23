What’s for lunch? Grain Coffee and Eatery

Grain Coffee and Eatery, 19 Southwark St

Tucked down a side street in the southern end of the central city is an inconspicuous cafe you could walk right past if you didn’t know it was there.

Grain Coffee and Eatery is based in the lobby of Qb Studios on Southwark St, and the minimalist premises has little signage outside to guide you in.

But with a small kitchen menu offering brunch options, a colourfully stocked cabinet and Allpress coffee, it’s worth a visit.

I had a received a recommendation to try one of the grain bowls, but after eyeing up the other sandwich and wrap options I nearly changed my mind.

It was essentially a tasty bowl of goodness filled with quinoa, salad, falafel, hummus, roast pumpkin, spinach and other healthy ingredients.

However, watch out because it’s the type of wholesome lunch that’s almost too good for you, you leave craving something more.

Thankfully, there’s sweet treats in the cabinet to choose from and the coffee on the side was perfect.

Price: $17.50

Food: 3.5

Atmosphere: 4