What’s for lunch? Big Bang Street Eats

Bang Bang Street Eats, The Colombo
It’s not around for a long time, but it sure is proving to be a good time.
The Colombo’s temporary eatery Bang Bang Street Eats is definitely worth a try during its winter pop-up.
From the people behind Sister Kong Bao House and Pot Sticker Dumpling Bar, you know Bang Bang’s hawker rolls will be full of flavour.
There are four to choose from – beef cheek, pork belly, mushrooms or fried chicken.
The little piggie hawker roll I opted for was flavoursome, juicy and delicious. It consisted of a soft roti wrapped around tender pork belly, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, capsicum, carrot, pate and coriander, topped in crunchy shallots and sesame seeds.
But it’s a popular spot, so if you’re in a hurry it might be best to visit another time.
For $12, it’s not a bad deal leaving a bit of wiggle room to buy a drink as I did to wash it down.
And if you’re feeling hungry, or there’s two of you, you can cash in on the two for $20 deal.
Price: $16.50
Food: 4
Atmosphere: 3