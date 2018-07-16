What’s for lunch? Big Bang Street Eats

Bang Bang Street Eats, The Colombo

It’s not around for a long time, but it sure is proving to be a good time.

The Colombo’s temporary eatery Bang Bang Street Eats is definitely worth a try during its winter pop-up.

From the people behind Sister Kong Bao House and Pot Sticker Dumpling Bar, you know Bang Bang’s hawker rolls will be full of flavour.

There are four to choose from – beef cheek, pork belly, mushrooms or fried chicken.

The little piggie hawker roll I opted for was flavoursome, juicy and delicious. It consisted of a soft roti wrapped around tender pork belly, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, capsicum, carrot, pate and coriander, topped in crunchy shallots and sesame seeds.

But it’s a popular spot, so if you’re in a hurry it might be best to visit another time.

For $12, it’s not a bad deal leaving a bit of wiggle room to buy a drink as I did to wash it down.

And if you’re feeling hungry, or there’s two of you, you can cash in on the two for $20 deal.

Price: $16.50

Food: 4

Atmosphere: 3