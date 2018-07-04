Wet winter causes project to go over budget

The St Albans Park upgrade has gone over budget and a wet winter is likely to see it delayed further.

The cost of the project has increased by $160,000 to $2.1 million.

The upgrade includes installing a drainage system, replacing the existing turf with sand-based turf and rebuilding the sports pavilion.

City council manager community parks Al Hardy said the increase was caused by ground conditions issues, when installing the main drainage lines.

The ground conditions were significantly worse than what had been predicted after initial ground tests at the time the site was designed and specified.

“A gravel raft was required under the main line pipes to meet the required standards and sign off as required in the contract,” he said.

This required additional excavation and supply of the gravel to create the raft and had a follow on effect of additional material (1200 tonne) to be removed from the site. Mr Hardy also said wet weather has caused the completion date to be pushed out to December or January 2019.

Originally, city council predicted the pavilion would be completed in August and the grounds in September, at the latest.

Papanui-Innes Community Board chairwoman Ali Jones said not much can be done when the issues are to do with the weather. However, Ms Jones believes the pavilion and toilet block will be complete well ahead of the grounds.

“We are considering having an opening event, if there is a big gap between the completion of the pavilion and the grounds being ready,” she said.

Additional funding for the project was included in the Long Term Plan, which was adopted by city council last week.

The new pavilion will have two public toilets, two changing rooms with toilets and showers, a referee’s room, two storage rooms and attic space where sports clubs can store gear during the off-season. Two artificial cricket wickets will also be installed.

The upgrade came as a result of ongoing frustration from St Albans residents, who said the park and playground have been a disaster of smelly, brown water following the February 22, 2011, earthquake.