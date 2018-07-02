Weekend hours extended at Sumner Library

Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre will open for extended hours at the weekends due to a city council cash injection.

Last week the city council allocated $43,000 in its long term budget to fund staffing at the library for weekends.

Bay Harbour News reported residents lobbied for longer hours at the weekend but were told it was not possible due to funding. A city council report in March said any move to use volunteers would be strongly opposed by the Public Service Association union.

But from September the library will open from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays, with paid staff on duty.

“Matuku Takotako is the centre of the community, and local residents have made it very clear that they want seven-day access – especially those who work and go to school outside the area during the week,” said city council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson.

“Many Sumner children also play sport and travel out of the area on Saturday mornings so have limited opportunity to use the library at the weekend. For Christchurch City Libraries, ease of access is a priority and the new longer weekend opening hours will best meet that demand.”

“Since opening in 2017, more than 73,000 people have visited Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre. It is a strong socio-cultural centre that embraces a range of services for the people of Sumner and the wider community, with hundreds of extra people visiting the popular beach suburb at the weekends, particularly over the summer,” she said.

Christchurch City Council Heathcote Ward Councillor Sara Templeton said she was pleased with the extended hours.

“We have heard from both the community and the Community Board that this is an important space to have open as Sumner is a real destination and to have the library and public toilets open for longer hours on Saturdays, and now on Sundays too, is very welcome,” she said.