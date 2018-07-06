Watch: Dan Carter returns home and visits old primary school

Exclusive: Dan Carter was back at his old primary school on Thursday. Though he is a sporting superstar, back here he's just Dan, the boy who loved rugby.

It was a low-key return for one of New Zealand’s and Canterbury’s biggest sport stars on Thursday.

The only indication that rugby player Dan Carter was a bit of a big deal was the presence of a film crew from Swiss watch giant Tag Heuer, filming Carter for a promotion.

The small town of Southbridge, just outside Christchurch, is where Carter grew up. And it is clearly where Carter feels relaxed, outside the glare of being world rugby stage.

He’s just Dan — the son who raids the fridge as soon as he sets foot through the door and the boy who used sit in the school classroom itching to get outside and play some rugby.

Gordon Findlater and Geoff Sloan caught up with him as he visited is old school.