Villa student selected for national choir

Villa Maria College choir Con Brio has been selected for The Big Sing national final.

The choir is made up of 52 girls aged between 14 and 18 and will fly to Wellington for the final from August 30 to September 1.

The Big Sing is a national group-singing competition for secondary school students.

Con Brio picked up numerous accolades at The Big Sing Canterbury regionals on June 7, but had to wait until last week to find out they were selected to the finals.

Villa Maria College choir director Naomi Hnat said they are a motivated group and “delightful” to work with.

“In terms of goals for the finale, I always tell the girls that putting on a stunning performance which genuinely moves an audience is worth so much more than a high mark from an adjudicator.

“We’re not aiming for a specific prize – we just hope to be able to put on some stunning performances that captivate the hearts and minds of those watching,” Ms Hnat said.

They won outstanding performance of a contemporary art composition, outstanding performance of a contemporary/commercial composition and outstanding recital performance by a girls’ choir at the regional competition.

Two other choirs from Villa Maria College, Prima Voce and Vivace also won at the regionals, but did not get selected by the judges for the final.