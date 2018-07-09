Vandals strike at night, cause damage to reserve

Vehicles skidding through a Redwood reserve are causing damage, safety concerns and a big headache for one resident.

Simon Britten first reported the problem at Barnes Reserve to the city council in about July last year.

After being told it would be looked into, he is still trying to get the reserve secured a year later.

“Having the reserve accessible for vehicles is a serious hazard to pedestrians and cyclists who use the pathway,” said Mr Britten.

“Especially at night, given this is when a car is more likely to be in there doing skids, and noting that the park is unlit.”

Mr Britten contacted the city council about the issue again in September and was told the reserve had been left accessible to vehicles so work could be completed.

However, a further request was logged to see if this was still the case and whether it was possible for fences to be reinstated and the grass repaired.

Last week, city council manager community parks Al Hardy said the reserve is not accessible to vehicles.

“Fences run along the northern, eastern and southern boundaries. Shrub borders also prohibit vehicle access.”

However, Mr Britten said this is incorrect and provided photos to Nor’West News showing an unsecured entrance.

“This entrance has two posts that would typically be raised to form a vehicle barrier, but they’ve been in the pictured ‘down’ position since some time last year,” he said.

A similar entrance at the southern part of the reserve has since been secured after Mr Britten contacted city council about it in June.