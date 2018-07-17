Vandals hit sports ground, again

Vandals have hit a sports ground’s new surface for a second time in two months.

The latest incident at Leslie Park came just a week after rugby league players returned to the field following damage from an earlier act of vandalism six weeks ago.

The park is the Hornby Panthers home ground.

In the latest incident, the field was damaged by a driver in a blue Mazda doing doughnuts, club president Brent Tomlinson said. A witness had reported it to police, he said.

Mr Tomlinson said it was “heartbreaking” to see the fields damaged again.

Constable Deb Smalley said the incident was reported to police close to midnight on Thursday.

“A guy drove through the fence and decided to carve the park up. It’s a shame because we’re out of action again,” Mr Tomlinson said. The park was given a $144,000 turf upgrade for the Rugby League World Cup last year.