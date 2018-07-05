Upgrades for dangerous intersections

Motorists can look forward to safety improvements at three dangerous intersections in Riccarton.

The city council has earmarked funding for the intersections at both ends of Clarence St and intersection at Ilam, Middleton and Riccarton Rds in its Long Term Plan, which was adopted last week.

The intersection at the Riccarton Rd end will get a $356,000 safety upgrade in 2020/21, and the Blenheim Rd end will get safety improvements worth $1.1 million in 2022/21. The Ilam, Middleton and Riccarton Rd intersection, will get $1 million in safety improvements over this year and next year. A number of options, including cycleways will be considered. A detailed plan on the upgrades is yet to be released.

City council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis said detailed plans for the two Clarence St intersections won’t be available until closer to the expected construction periods in 2020 and 2022.

“This intersection is part of the Riccarton Rd upgrade and identified as a high priority intersection for safety interventions and public transport priority improvements.

“There are high traffic volumes at this intersection with two major arterial routes crossing and the need to provide safe crossing for all modes, especially pedestrians,” Ms Ellis said.

The city council confirmed last month that right turning arrows from Riccarton Rd onto Clarence St and Straven Rd would be part of the Riccarton Rd upgrades.

“Right turn against oncoming traffic is the main concern and work is being undertaken to identify the issues for all users as well as safety concerns. Funding is scheduled in 2022/2023 to allow the completion of a corridor study of the Whiteleigh Ave and Clarence St corridor to ensure cost effective solutions are undertaken for the intersection,” Ms Ellis said.

The area has became more congested due to population growth in the area since the earthquakes, Mrs Broughton said.

The Ilam, Middleton and Riccarton Rd intersection was ranked as the fourth most dangerous in the city by the city council and New Zealand Transport Agency. The Clarence St, Straven Rd and Riccarton Rd intersection was ranked as the sixth and the Clarence St and Blenheim Rd intersection was ranked 10th.