Unbeaten team continues to dominate in round two

Broadfield A have gone through round two of the Selwyn premier netball competition unbeaten after a 62-50 win over Greenpark A at Lincoln Event Centre.

While round three is where you want to be peaking, heading into the playoffs, Broadfield A can boast bragging rights with their four win, one draw record.

Coach Yvonne Crichton-Hill said despite her team’s best season in many years, she was confident they hadn’t hit their full potential just yet.

“In the past when we got up by three goals, I’m not sure what happened but we usually switched off, but this year we are learning to keep the foot on the throat because we have too. “

“As a coach, I can feel the other teams breathing down my neck which makes for a good competition but it is all go,” she said.

Crichton-Hill said she was thrilled with how both the attack and defensive ends of the court worked for each other during the win. “When we get a turnover in defence, our high shooting percentages are meaning that we are converting that chance and that’s really important.”

She praised the work of Eboni Hill and and Georgie Bolton in creating opportunities through court. “Georgie – she was relentless all game, she never gives up on the ball.”

Lincoln A leapfrogged Greenpark A into second with a 67-35 win over Southbridge B.

The result left Southbridge B in last place, with Southbridge A outlasting Greenpark B 48-45.

Results – Broadfield A 62, Greenpark A 50; Lincoln A 67, Southbridge B 35; Southbridge A 48, Greenpark B 45.

Points – Broadfield A 18, Lincoln A 16, Greenpark A 12, Southbridge A 8, Greenpark B 7, Southbridge B 1.