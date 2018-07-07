UC law student under police investigation wont go overseas

A Canterbury University law student accused of sexual assault has not travelled to Australia as planned for a conference.

The Star revealed two weeks ago the student was being allowed to travel to the law conference, even though he was under investigation by police.

The conference is this week. Last week, Australian Law Students’ Association president Gerogia Mullen told The Star the student was now not attending. She would not comment further.

Canterbury University chiefs have refused to answer any questions from The Star, including if they knew there had a been an allegation of sexual assault against the student.

A spokeswoman said the questions needed to be referred to the university’s dean of law, Ursula Cheer.

Dr Cheer did not respond to questions.

Two weeks ago she said: “I can’t comment about any of this because of confidentiality and privacy.”

Police would also not comment on the matter.

Sources have told The Star a female laid a complaint with the university about the accused student being able

to go to the conference in Australia.