Turanga to open in time for school holidays

The new $92 million central city library is set to open in time for the term 3 school holidays.

The Star has learned the city council will hold an opening event in the last week of September, likely to be on Friday, September 28.

School holidays start on October 1.

But the city council is remaining tight-lipped over the opening of the library, which is called Tūranga.

Said city council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson: “We are eager to see Tūranga open for the city as soon as possible, and we look forward to releasing a specific time frame for the handover and public opening as soon as it is confirmed with our building partners.

More than a million books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, archives and other resources will be transferred to the new library. It will be one of the largest moving projects the city council has ever done.

Ms Robertson said Tūranga’s IT and audio-visual fit out was projected to cost $4.17 million.

It will have technologies such as 3D printers, a laser cutter, sewing machines, audio and video recording facilities, and virtual reality devices.

That does not include the $1.24 million interactive touch-wall, the largest in the country.

New stock, which is shared around all the city’s libraries, currently being sent to Central Manchester and Central Peterborough, would be diverted to Tūranga once it opens.

Both Peterborough and Manchester Libraries are currently leased by the city council, which would not be renewed when Tūranga opened. All the resources and staff from both will also be transferred.

The five-storey Tūranga would have a hands-on technology and innovation zone, a cafeteria, 200-seat community arena, activity rooms, an exhibition space, meeting rooms, two outdoor terraces and a playground.