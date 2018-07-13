Truck blocks road after crash

A truck has gone off the road in Banks Peninsula, with the road expected to be closed for about six hours.

Police say Governors Bay Teddington Rd, Allandale will be closed for “at least” six hours as a crane is required to recover the truck.

The crash happened at about 11.25am on Friday.

No-one was injured in the crash.

There are no diversions in place, but there is a lengthy alternative route over Summit Rd.

Power will be switched off later later in the afternoon, to allow for removal of the truck.