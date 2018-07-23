Trade students build WWII signal station replica

An introductory trades course at the Ara Institute of Canterbury is helping to reconstruct history at Godley Head.

Assisted by the Godley Head Heritage Trust and the Department of Conservation, 15 students are creating a partial replica of the port-war signal station, used to defend Lyttelton Harbour during World War 2.

The project involves building and painting a replica set of wooden cubby boxes, originally used by the New Zealand Navy to house signal flags.

In WW2, navy sailors stationed at Godley Head used flags and a small Aldis searchlight to identify ships coming into the harbour as either friend or foe. If the boat could not be recognised or failed to identify itself correctly, they would contact the army, which could be mobilise troops within 12min.

When completed, the replica signal boxes will contribute to a heritage display at the regional headquarters building in Godley Head. The display depicts the events that took place at Godley Head during WW2.

For high school-aged students from the construction and infrastructure pathways programme at Ara, the project gives them hands-on construction experience. The students come from secondary schools across the city, including Van Asch Deaf Education Centre and Linwood College.