Top talent leaving Auckland for Chch

One of Auckland’s top rugby talents is among the 70-strong squad of secondary school players selected for next week’s Crusaders’ Junior Knights development camp.

The franchise will get a closer look at Auckland’s St Kentigern College year 13 prop, Tamaiti Williams, who is regarded as one of the country’s most promising front row prospects at secondary school level.

He will be joined at the camp by fellow St Kents player Isaiah Punivai – who made the move to the top rugby school after previously attending Christ’s College.

The school mates, who both accomplished the rare feat of gaining selection into the New Zealand Schools’ team as year 12 players last year, will spend a night with Punivai’s family before the four-day camp begins on Sunday.

St Kents players being picked up out of school by the Crusaders isn’t a new trend. Crusaders up-and-comers Eri Enari and Braydon Ennor both attended the Auckland school before moving to Christchurch. The camp, which is organised in conjunction with NZ Rugby, will run at St Andrew’s College, with the aspiring players being educated by Crusaders and provincial union coaches and development staff.

At the end of the camp, a squad of 25 players will be chosen to travel to Hamilton and play the Chiefs under-18 team on July 14, while another Junior Knights Development team will play a Canterbury Invitational XV in Christchurch on July 12.