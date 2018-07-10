Top four victorious in latest Coleman Shield round

Darfield survived an almighty scare from Burnham-Dunsandel-Irwell to hold on 38-35 and strengthen their top four Coleman Shield chances on Saturday.

Darfield led 38-14 in the second half before ill discipline and a surging BDI eventually made a game of it.

Competition leaders Waihora had no trouble dispatching Hornby 66-19 after they raced out to a 40-0 lead at one point.

Southbridge remained in third with a comfortable 29-7 win over Rolleston. Meanwhile, fourth-placed Prebbleton did enough to ease past lowly West Melton 35-24. Springston revived their play-off chances, as they moved to fifth after an 18-13 win over Lincoln which saw them leapfrog them on the table.

The senior competition takes a break this week as Ellesmere and North Canterbury play across six grades, including the annual Southbridge Shield game at Prebbleton.

The Ellesmere seniors will be looking to retain the shield when the game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.

Results: Waihora 66, Hornby 19; Springston 18, Lincoln 13; Southbridge 29, Rolleston 7; Darfield 38, BDI 35; Prebbleton 35, West Melton 24.

Points table: Waihora 33, Darfield 29, Southbridge 26, Prebbleton 24, Springston 18, BDI 17, Lincoln 17, Rolleston 9, West Melton 3, Hornby 1.