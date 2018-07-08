The Subs come off the bench

They’re called The Subs because the band is made up of “bench warmers” from Run77 – the winner of last year’s regional Smokefreerockquest final.

Now The Subs have graduated from the sideline and, in their debut Rockquest final, they stripped Run77 – their Christ’s College counterparts – of the title on Friday night at The Foundry.

“When I heard second and third place read out, my heart sank – I thought Run77 would win . . . I thought we hadn’t made it,” vocalist, rhythm guitarist and song-writer Jono Stewart said.

“It was unreal, though, it hasn’t really sunk in yet.” But Jono did admit the rivalry was a “bit of a joke” between the bands – they’re actually good friends.

The Subs are a college pop-rock band made up of Jono, Zac Matson on bass, Humphrey Bullen playing lead guitar, Matias Biraben-Clough on drums and Max Toth playing keyboard and synth.

They entered the Smokefreerockquest last year, but didn’t even make it through the heats.

“We were heinous when we first started playing. Really not good. But in the last year we really kicked off,” Jono said.

Jono said The Subs write songs you can “head-bang to while crying.”

Some of his greatest inspiration comes from his uncle, James Reid, lead singer of Kiwi pop rock band The Feelers.

“He gives me a lot of tips and tricks; that kind of thing is pretty cool,” Jono said.

The Subs’ musical style is “quite pretty” but with a chord progression that builds to loud, Jono said. “By the end of the set, my face had gone fully red and I was just about to pass out,” he said.

For now, The Subs are focusing on getting into the national Smokefreerockquest final.

The top two acts in the band and solo/duo categories will

now vie for selection for one of 30 places in the national final

on September 22 in Auckland. To get there, they need to

create and submit a four-song video.

Run77 will also put together a video for judging ahead of the national final as they get automatic entry after making last year’s final.

Canterbury Smokefreerockquest results:

•Band section: The Subs, first, Christ’s College; Merlinco, second, Middleton Grange School;

Household, third, St Margaret’s College, Christchurch Girls’ High School, Christ’s College, Shirley Boys’ High School.

•Solo/duo section: Nina Noble, first, Cashmere High School; PJ and Evile, second, Haeata Community Campus.

•Smokefree tangata beats award: PJ and Evile.

•ZM people’s choice: Better than Bacon, Hagley Community College, Burnside High and Shirley Boys’ High School.

•Smokefree best vocals: Billie Pine, Portland, Cashmere High School.

•MAINZ musicianship: Kayne Child (guitar), Better than Bacon, Hagley Community College.

•Best song: Run77, Christ’s College.

•Fatboy style award:

Black Wired, St Andrew’s College.

•APRA lyric writers’ award: Nat Hutton, Household, St Margaret’s College.