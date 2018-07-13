Memories can be tinged with sadness or filled with happiness.

Happiness is remembering friendships made and working at The Star. Sadness is thinking of the decline of evening newspapers.

A good newspaper is not about the owners but it’s staff and how the paper plays its role in the community and reflects the issues surrounding all walks of life.

After leaving school in Dunedin I joined the Christchurch Star as an advertising cadet in January 1965.

There were 350 people (plus 600 paper boys), skilled, unskilled, egotistical and (mostly) achievers. In my opinion New Zealand’s most successful newspaper.

It was owned by New Zealand Newspapers Ltd, sold about 64,000 copies daily. It had the highest volume of advertising of any paper; memory tells me 70,000 inches per week or 180,000 centimetres in today’s terms.

It was printed on a huge Goss Headliner Machine in Kilmore St, black and white with the occasional spot colour advertisement (mainly cigarettes, Rothmans (blue) and Peter Styversant (bright red).

The Press had similar circulation to the Star mid 1960 s but only 60 per cent of The Star’s advertising, late 60 s this changed and the Press circulation surpassed the Star and increased steadily which impacted on the Stars advertising revenue.

In 1965 the editor was the egotistical Geo Burns and Ben Mair his deputy.

General manager was Alex Scott and assisted by Colin Hardie, a good pair. Scott was a somewhat tough old school manager, and Hardie an ex Canterbury rugby prop was more of a team man.

The advertising department was the domain of John Bowie. The sales sector was run by Peter Sullivan, who seemed to have contacts with all the decision makers in the city, a vital ingredient of success now and then.

Fast forward a few years – colour TV arrived in time for the 1974 Commonwealth Games. This vibrant medium put pressure on evening papers with readers and national brand advertisers gravitating towards TV.

In the 1980s there were dramatic ownership changes, some partly due to a cash windfall when the Reuters news agency in the UK listed on the stock exchange.

Advertising volumes at the time were high and this attracted the attention of journalist Barry Coleman, who saw the opportunity to publish 100 per cent advertising real estate and motoring publications in various regions.

The big three at this time were, Wilson and Horton which had the NZ Herald, NZ News with the Auckland Star and Christchurch Star and their community paper group, and INL owners of The Dominion and Evening Post in Wellington.

In 1979 The Dunedin Star closed.

The Christchurch Star decided to fill the void and compete with the Otago Daily Times. Mike Forbes sent Roger Norton to Dunedin to oversee the raid.

They exited after three months at a cost of more than $350,000.

About this time mergers and takeovers changed the industry. Wilson and Horton bought UPP a listed group of North Island regional papers, plus both Hawkes Bay titles, NZ News picked up Taranaki Newspapers and the Oamaru Mail.

INL saw the need to consolidate and bought The Press (apparently for more than $100 million), The Nelson Mail, The Timaru Herald, The Southland Times, and Clutha Leader.

In the mid to late 1980s the corporate business scene was like the Wild West. Corporations were buying companies and stripping assets. The newspaper Industry was not spared.

The first to fall was NZ News, to Brierley asset stripping soon started, jobs were axed, properties sold and the papers and magazines put back on the market

INL through its respected CEO Mike Robson talked major shareholder Rupert Murdoch into buying The Auckland Star and 5 Star Group, Taranaki Newspapers, from Brierley.

But as INL already had a strong foothold in the South Island they did not want the Christchurch Star..

Wilson and Horton, still smarting from missing buying the The Press a few years earlier, took the Christchurch Star and Oamaru Mail.

Three or four years later Michael Horton, while on his way to the United States, was contacted mid flight and told Brierley had picked up a majority shareholding in W and H.

Soon after this shareholding was sold to the Irishman Tony O’Reilly (of 1959 Lions rugby fame) his subsidiary Australian Provincial Newspapers ( APN).

By the mid 80s all evening dual paper cities had gone except for Christchurch and Wellington. The morning papers thrived.

The Star was no longer shinning as brightly as it did 20 years earlier.

It had moved from the purpose built site in Kilmore St site to premises in Tuam St that Wilson and Horton purchased and installed an old press with limited capacity and colour.

On November 20, 1991 the next chapter in The Star’s history began – it went from a from a six day a week paid paper to a free bi-weekly broadsheet delivered on a Wednesday and Saturday – its two strongest days for advertising.

It was a successful move building back strong readership immediately which saw good advertising volumes returning.

Then in February 2011 it all changed for The Star again.

Following the February quake, the management team lead by CEO Steve McCaughan met next morning at McDonalds Riccarton (one of the few businesses still open) and conceived a plan to publish a daily paper for the people of Christchurch.

The earthquake destroyed the Tuam St building and printing facility, APN, the parent company stepped in and supported the local team with remote IT and files to the printer, etc. This support from Auckland enabled the local Star team to swing into action and they had a paper out next day.

The printing was outsourced to Ashburton and the paper went tabloid.

That staff showed will, resilience and desire to serve the shattered community was a great achievement as many staff had considerable personal quake issues.

The Star was a daily paper again, albeit short term, and was produced from a double garage in Burnside with one phone line for a few weeks, while electronic communications were established.

Soon after a home was found at cricket pavilions in Hagley Park. It was published twice a week from there for eight months, before moving to a permanent home in Venture Pl, Middleton, and then in early 2017 to 359 Lincoln Rd.

In May 2013, APN sold The Star to locally owned Mainland Press which published Nor West News, Bay Harbour News and other publications. This week ownership changed again when Allied Press aquired the business.

Over the last five years we have made Star Media into a diversified and sophisticated multimedia media company.

Star Media group comprises The Star with an audited circulation of 91,263 copies, Nor West News (15,881), Southern View (14,311), Pegasus Post (14,094), Western News (18,173), Bay Harbour News (10,337), Selwyn Times (19,752), plus successful paid national magazines Rugby News and Kiwi Gardener and the monthly Christchurch lifestyle leader ‘Style’ magazine, creative services, video production, star.kiwi, events and our digital marketing services.

I believe Star Media will meet the future needs of readers and advertising in the fast changing media scene.

Would I have preferred to have gone down a different employment path over those 53 years? The simple answer is: No.