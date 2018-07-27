The 10-year-old tennis player turning heads in Australia

Prebbleton School’s Lucia Gale battled against some of Australia’s top juniors to win the Rod Laver Queensland Junior Championships in Brisbane.

In the final of the girls 10 and under singles final the 10-year-old faced No 1 seed Sarah Bigg. Earlier in the week the Australian defeated Lucia in pool play at the Rod Laver lead in tournament 6-4, 4-6, 10-8. However, Lucia took the spoils on the big stage winning 6-3, 6-1.

Lucia also reached the final of the 10 and under girls doubles in Brisbane with Christchurch’s Alex Wylie. The pair won three matches before succumbing to No 1 seeds Frangipani Tsai and Valenova Tsai 2-6, 5-7.

In singles Lucia went undefeated through her five pool matches to advance to the quarter finals with a record of 60-2 on games.

Lucia accounted for Australia’s Summer Osbourne in the quarter final 6-1, 6-1 before a tough semi-final win over Australian Morgan Lyall. After dropping the first set 4-6 Lucia recovered to win the second set 6-4. The match was decided by a super tie-breaker which Lucia won 10-2.

Last week Lucia returned home and continued her fine form to win the girls 12 and under title at the Canterbury Junior Winter tournament at Wilding Park.

Lucia won all five of her matches, dropping just two games on her way to the title.