A temporary alcohol ban will be in place on the streets around Riccarton Park Racecourse on Cup Day.

The ban will be in force from 7am to midnight on Saturday November 17, on namely Yaldhurst, Epsom, Racecourse, Buchanans and Masham Rds.

The running of the New Zealand Cup at Riccarton is one of the feature events of Cup and Show Week in Christchurch and traditionally attracts a crowd of about 20,000.

However, in the past it has been marred by problems with booze fuelled anti-social behaviour from people.