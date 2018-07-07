Templeton School kids in Epro8 final

A team of four pupils from Templeton School have made it to the Canterbury Epro8 Challenge final.

In the semi-final last week at Ashburton Borough School, Chloe Hurst, Ethan Kirkpatrick, Ben Bornholdt and James McIver had to complete four engineering problem-solving activities.

The theme of the evening was rock bands.

The pupils, competing under the team name Techno Templeton, scored 430 points, 10 points ahead of their nearest rivals Wakanui School.

“(Pupils were) very nervous when the scores went black with 1min to go (and) very excited after the drum roll and they were announced,” deputy principal Penny McCauley said.

The Epro8 Challenge is an engineering problem-solving competition held across the country. More than 9000 students from 800 schools take part in it annually.

The Canterbury years 7 and 8 Epro8 final will be held tomorrow at Linwood College.