Teen holding his own in men’s grade

Papanui High student Sam Richards may be a boy playing men but he is turning heads in the process.

The 15-year-old is the youngest player in the Coastal Spirit premier men’s reserves team but is more than holding his own.

The defender has made the wider training squad for the New Zealand under-17 team, which are attempting to qualify for the under-17 World Cup in Peru in October.

The news came as a shock to the centre back who had been left out of the talent centre camp where players are normally spotted and then picked for New Zealand.

“I’d attended a couple (of camps) and then found out I wasn’t named for the previous one so to get the call that I made the squad was a little bit of a surprise.”

Sam started playing as a defensive midfielder but moved into the centre back position more than two years ago.

After making the step up from 15th grade football to the reserves this season, he said he believed playing men had improved his game. “Initially I was quite nervous about it, but after my first game that feeling settled down,” he said. The speed is quicker and obviously the games are more physical which took Sam some time to get used to.

“Because everyone is stronger than me, it’s really taught me how to protect the ball better and use my body to keep the ball away from attackers,” he said.

“I pride myself on being calm under pressure and I think that’s a good quality to have in the position that I play.” Sam used to play touch rugby but he gave it away as his commitment to football grew.

“I love the game and, for

me, I get as much joy out of shutting down an attack or stopping a goal as others do scoring them.”

New Zealand under-17 training camps will be held in Auckland throughout the winter.