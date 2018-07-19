Team named after former All Black Tane Norton off NZ rugby festival

The Linwood Nortons under-11 rugby team will be part of the New Zealand Junior Rugby Festival in Queenstown for the first time from September 28 to September 30.

Team manager Jade Cull said the team was excited by the opportunity to play in the event which sees teams from New Zealand and Australia compete in four grades from under-10 to under-13.

“This is an opportunity that a lot of teams from clubs like ours wouldn’t normally get and many of our kids haven’t travelled much so while there’s a lot to fundraise, it’s a terrific experience that, hopefully, the kids will remember for a long time,” she said.

The team, which is named after former All Black and Linwood club member, Tane Norton has been undefeated so far this season after their 2018 grading games.

“The team is playing really well and they enjoy playing with each other which helps on game days,” Cull said.

“We don’t really know a lot about the other teams but we won’t be there to make up the numbers, everyone in the team loves to play and wants to show what Linwood can do against teams from outside (Canterbury),” she said.

Fundraising efforts will continue to get the squad to the event, with extra players being called in to fill out the squad.

“We want to give these kids a new and different rugby experience and we can see when we mention it that they are really looking forward to it,’’ she said.