Talks start over rising sea levels

Coastal residents battling to stay in their homes will finally be consulted about the future of their suburbs.

Regenerate Christchurch said yesterday it would begin consulting with Southshore and South New Brighton residents as part of a regeneration strategy.

The feedback will be used to come up with short, medium and long term solutions to manage the impacts of climate change and sea level rise from Rodney St to Southshore spit.

But some residents say it has taken too long, and is yet another time consuming process.

Southshore Residents’ Association chairwoman Lynda Burdekin said it was meeting with Regenerate today to discuss the strategy.

She said they want to stay in their homes and see the protection of the estuary edge.

“You don’t need a knee jerk reaction from the Government and council saying everyone needs to leave and start blocking people building here.”

“It’s 30, 50 or 100 years down the track, there is time to plan,” Mrs Burdekin said.

She said they were fed up with how long it had taken, but happy they could now move forward.

“We need to come up with something that is both feasible and protects the residents, the suburb, the estuary and the ecology of the area.”

It has been more than a year since Southshore and South New Brighton residents met with Regenerate Christchurch pleading for action on coastal erosion.

South New Brighton Residents’ Association chairman Hugo Kristinsson said they were frustrated and felt unprotected.

“I do not feel safe where I am at because everything that has been done around there is temporary,” he said.

“The insurance companies have already announced they are not taking on new insurance on particular area codes.”

He said this seemed to be another delay. “We’ve seen glossy pictures, we’ve seen all sorts of plans, we’ve seen lines on maps. But there’s never any budget. There’s never any action planning. I would be surprised if this is in any way different.”

It comes as Government MPs Ruth Dyson, Duncan Webb and Poto Williams met with Christchurch Coastal Residents’ United group members and Coastal-Burwood Community Board member Tim Sintes to discuss the problems some Southshore residents are facing getting resource consents due to the District Plan.

Regenerate Christchurch chief executive Ivan Iafeta said this would help develop options for the areas that had 2000 households.

The regeneration strategy will set out short, medium and long-term options to consider the future the area.

On Sunday a hub where people will be able to go and find out more information will open at 82 Estuary Rd.