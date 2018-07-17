Success for Canterbury athletes on the Gold Coast

Canterbury track and field athletes have excelled at the Down Under event on the Gold Coast.

The event sees athletes from Australia and America competing in track and field events.

Last year about 700 participated in the competition — 220 from American high schools.

Papanui Toc H sent 30 athletes to compete at the championship, which started on Friday and finished on Sunday.

Eliza Meeking, 16, of Burnside High School, cleared 3.10m to win the under-18 pole vault.

Lexi Richards from The Phoenix Club, Upper Riccarton was third.

Meeking won another gold as part of the Canterbury A team in the under-18 4x400m relay, alongside Caroline Richards, Mya Graham and Sophie Williamson.

Graham then went on to place third in the under-18 800m final.

Williamson and Taylah Holden traded medals across numerous sprint events in the under-16 category.

Williamson finished second in the under-16 400m and fourth in the 800m.

Holden was third in the under-16 90m hurdles as well as second in the under-16 triple jump and was runner up to Williamson in the under-16 long jump.

Holden was back on the podium this time combining with Kaitlin Feather, Williamson and Ashley Farrell for second in the under-16 4x100m relay.

Feather and Holden went on the place second and third respectively in the under-16 high jump.

John Gerber won the under-18 400m sprint after finishing third in the 100m final.

Also on the podium was Cameron Mantell, with a second in the 800m and third in the 400m in the under-16 boys age-group.

Ethan Smolej took gold in the under-16 boys 1500m and 3000m titles while Quin Andis was victorious in the under-16 boys shot put.

Brittany Young was third in the women’s 20 long jump and second in the triple jump.

Ashleigh Leonard was second in the under-20 discus and fifth in the under-20 discus.

Tom Fletcher was third in the under-20 men’s triple jump.

Calib Bone finished third in the under-16 200m sprint.