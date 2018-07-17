Students thank police with baking

A group of Villa Maria College students paid a visit to the central police station last week to give them some homemade baking.

Sixteen-year-old students Sophie Buchanan, Georgia Knowles, Alice Twaddell, and Sarah Scarlett, 15, said they wanted to show their appreciation to those who keep the community safe.

College head of faculty for technology Prudence Reveley said the students delivered more than 20 trays of cakes, slices, scones and other varieties of baking to police staff.

The girls were taking part of a school wide project to show acts of kindness to the community. Every student at the school brainstormed initiatives that included care packages for the homeless, donations for the SPCA, helping with supplies for its sister school in Tonga, Takuilau College and a morning tea for construction workers on site at the college.

“It was a wonderful experience for the girls to be able to thank those police staff in person and offer them some baking. The girls were then surprised by receiving a tour of the new city station and informative talks by various officers about their roles in protecting our city,” Ms Reveley said.