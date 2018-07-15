Students record original music following Smokefree Rockquest success

Haeata Community Campus students Evile Laloata and PJ Iva have been hard at work in the recording studio after their success at the Smokefreerockquest.

Evile and PJ were second in the solo/duo section of the competition, and received the tangata beats award for their original song Samoa e, you are my heart.

The tangata beats category promotes the use of Pasifika and Maori language and cultural elements within performances.

PJ and tutor Vai Punivai worked mostly on the music, while Evile wrote the lyrics and set the melody.

“When we sing the song it reminds us of our island, of all the sun and the friendly people,” PJ said.

He credits Evile’s passion during the performance as a key part of them winning the award.

Taking the stage at the regional Smokefreerockquest was nerve-racking for the duo but the support from their teachers, Sue McLachlan and Seta Timo, as well as the other Haeata teachers and family members who went along, helped to encourage them. “I didn’t really look at the crowd cause I was so nervous,” PJ said.

Since their Rockquest success, PJ and Evile have spent time at Orange Studios recording songs for the tangata beats final.

“We did this last year, and now we know to come prepared to the studio and do our best to nail it on the first take,” PJ said.

The recordings are for their entry into the tangata beats final. PJ and Evile are also preparing a video for the Smokefreerockquest national final, which will take place in Auckland in September. For this they will submit four original songs in the hope of being selected in the top nine.