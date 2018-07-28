Students knit together to help newborn babies

Allenvale School students are doing their part for the community – helping newborn babies stay warm.

Members of the student council visited Christchurch Hospital’s neonatal unit recently with a basket of knitted clothing.

More than 100 booties, hats and tops were knitted by staff members and donated.

Assistant principal Linda King said students were required to gather the knitting and take it to the hospital as part of their community work.

“It teaches the students one of our values of generosity. It teaches them that there’s always other people out there who need a hand and some help.”

Allenvale is a special school in Bryndwr which caters for 120 young people with disabilities.