Strong second half sees Lincoln ease past University

Lincoln University pulled off another come-from-behind win on Saturday, beating University 30-15 at Ilam in the third round of section play for the Hawkins Trophy premier metro rugby championship.

The UC Vipers sank the fangs into the Rams twice in the first half of this intriguing contest, and led 15-12 at half-time.

The Rams did have a bit of luck. Two of the tries came from intercepts, a third from a charged-down clearing kick.

Lincoln’s first try, just 4min into the game, was the best of the match.

From set play – a scrum – George Stratton smacked into his marker from second-five, in spite of the ferocity of the impact, Stratton off-loaded to Connor Garden-Bachop, who had come across from the right wing.

There was a groan from the bench as Garden-Bachop, with Caleb Makene outside him, took the ball into heavy contact, but Garden-Bachop rode a double tackle and slipped the ball away to Makene, who scored in the corner.

The second-best try was scored by University’s Brayden Ennor, who hit a short pass at full tilt from 45m out and had the pace to go all the way.

The clash between Ennor and Lincoln’s Ngane Punivai, back from New Zealand under-20 duties, shaped as a beauty. But Ennor was taken off at half-time and Punivai finally succumbed to a leg knock later.

That brought George Stratton back after a very short substitution break.

Stratton continued to amaze. He hurled himself into the fray on attack and defence, no matter how large the obstacle in front of him. No 7 Connor Gordon was in similar form as a human dynamo and won the top accolade from the coaches, just ahead of the abrasive, non-stop John Borland.

University gave it a good shot for a fair chunk of the match. With players like Ennor and Seamus Bardoul in midfield, plus captain Sam Godwin in the No 6 jersey, the Vipers can’t be taken lightly. No 8 Matthew Letoga scored a good try as part of a useful all-round performance.

There was some concern for the Rams when Rameka Poihipi was carried off with a knee injury at the 30min mark.

Support staff seem more sure this time that Brett Cameron will be ready on Saturday when the Rams take on New Brighton at home.

Scorers: Lincoln University 30 (Caleb Makene, Connor Garden-Bachop, Jesse Houston 2, tries; Sam Gilbert 2 conv, 2 pen) beat University 15 (Matthew Letoga, Brayden Ennor tries, Fergus Burke conv; Seamus Bardoul pen). HT: 12-15.