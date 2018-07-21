Street racing and burnouts on a street 200m long causes big headache

Street racing, burnouts, dumped bottles and rubbish are causing safety concerns for Lester Lane businesses.

And that’s on a street only 200m long.

The city council is investigating putting no-stopping restrictions along the lane, which runs off Deans Ave, as businesses are plagued by night-time antisocial behaviour.

This has created a safety issue for staff working at night in adjacent buildings, including the New Zealand Blood Service and CropLogic, a city council report said.

Feedback is open on the plan, which would see no-stopping restrictions along the lane from 11pm to 5am.

“The no stopping restrictions will enable NZ Police to move vehicles on and stop vehicles and their passengers from gathering here,” the report said.

•Consultation is open until July 24, via the city council website: www.ccc.govt.nz/the-council/consultations-and-submissions/haveyoursay/show/160